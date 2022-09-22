D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino.

Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single gunshot wound. He had been celebrating his birthday.

D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said detectives responded to the Circle K gas station at exit 50 from Interstate 10 Wednesday evening after receiving a report about the suspects’ vehicle. They were able to obtain surveillance pictures of the suspects inside the store.

(Courtesy: D’Iberville Police Department)

The suspects’ vehicle is a two-door, blue Nissan Altima. Nobles said the vehicle was stolen from Prichard, Alabama.

Detectives are working with authorities in Mobile and Prichard in an attempt to identify the occupants of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.