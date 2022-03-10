JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — More than 100 school districts in Mississippi are set to get free online tutoring services. The Mississippi Department of Education said it plans to use $10.7 million in federal emergency relief funds to buy the services from Paper, an on-demand educational support company based in Santa Monica, California.

The funds will cover the costs of the tutoring services through Sept. 30, 2024. WLBT-TV reports the tutoring will cover math and English Language Arts for grades 3 through 12. The services will also be available for English learners and students with special needs.