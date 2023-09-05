JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

When Capitol police arrived at the scene, they were made aware of the possible murder-suicide attempt in the hospital.

Investigators said the suspect was believed to be visiting a patient when they shot the individual. The suspect apparently went into another room and shot themself.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the patient is in critical but stable condition.

The victim and the suspect have not been identified.

Officials with Baptist Medical Center released a statement about the shooting.