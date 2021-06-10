Northern Mississippi deluged with days of heavy rainfall

An employee at a used auto dealership checks on vehicles they are moving out of the rising waters from two days of heavy rain in Lexington, Miss., Thursday, June 10, 2021. Heavy rainfall this week has flooded roads and neighborhoods in parts of north Mississippi. Forecasters say Thursday that more rain is expected. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rainfall this week has flooded homes, businesses and farmland in north Mississippi, washing out some roads.

The National Weather Service says more than 15 inches of rain fell in Tallahatchie County from Tuesday to Thursday.

Almost 8 inches fell within a 24 hours hours in Greenwood. Rising waters forced evacuations Wednesday in the Willow Creek subdivision in Saltillo.

Heavy rain swept away a section of road near Water Valley. Oxford and Lafayette County also had problems.

People in a neighborhood near Oxford were told to evacuate their homes for several hours Wednesday because of concerns about a dam on a small lake.