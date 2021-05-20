New body cameras to help transparency in Mississippi city

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city’s police force has been waiting months for its new body and car camera equipment.

On Wednesday, the Starkville Police Department said the equipment, which cost nearly $620,000, had arrived.

The 60 body cameras have triggers, like getting a call or pulling the gun out of a holster, to alert the camera to start recording.

WTVA-TV reports the technology also uploads any footage in real-time to the “cloud.” Mark Wood, who works for the manufacturer Utility, said those features can create stronger relationships between law enforcement and their communities by improving transparency.