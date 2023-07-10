NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department is currently searching for 22-year-old Jamionte Davis. Davis currently has five warrants and is accused of having been involved in the murder of two people and the wounding of three others on May 5, 2023.

The suspects in this incident opened fire in a crowded parking lot. Southwest MS Regional Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jamionte Davis.

Photo courtesy of Natchez Police Department

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or the Natchez Police Department at (601) 445-5565. Davis is also wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on an indictment for Aggravated Assault.