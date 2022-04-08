NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department says they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened at Holiday Apartments on April 2, 2022.

According to police, they were called to the apartment complex at around 9:12 a.m. for a shots fired call. Officers say they were able to determine that there was a fight between several people that resulted in gunfire. The investigators on the case say they have identified the suspected shooters.

Police tell us they have arrested Corey Jackson and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits. Police say there are more arrests pending on this case. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they are made available.