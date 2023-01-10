BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her three-year-old child who were found dead in a Bolton apartment have been identified.

The woman and her child were found dead at Walter Vinson Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle on Saturday, January 7.

Though authorities shared few details about the incident, they said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the case as a homicide.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the mother was identified as Terry Collins, 38, and the child was identified as three-year-old Alextra Collins.

According to Grisham-Stewart, their bodies were found in an advanced stage of decomposition. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but their bodies were taken the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.