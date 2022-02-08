CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Morgan Freeman stars as a small-town sheriff in a movie filming this week in Mississippi. Cole Hauser and Jaimie Alexander also are stars in the comedic noir thriller “The Minute You Wake Up Dead.”

The Mississippi Film Office says it’s among four movies being shot this month around the state, with two more scheduled in March. Those two include “Broken Ties,” which also lists Andrew Stevens Entertainment as its contact and will follow “The Minute You Wake Up Dead” into the town of Canton. Producer Andrew Stevens tells WLBT-TV that Canton is a natural fit for the current movie.