JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Central Mississippi has experienced two grocery store shootings this week. Mississippians say they’re getting more concerned about their safety while shopping, especially with holiday shopping still going on.

On Sunday, December 18, the City of Jackson experienced a store parking lot shooting that took place at the Kroger store on I-55 in Jackson. The incident involved three suspects. During an update on the shooting, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said he wants shoppers to feel safe in the community.

“We will ensure your safety, as well. We shouldn’t allow a bad actor or bad actors to allow us to deviate from our sense of normalcy, the things that we like to do and want to do,” said Jones.

On Wednesday, December 21, the Walmart store in Richland experienced an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, officers were called prior to a hostage situation.

As the City of Jackson experiences events of gun violence that caused many to step up and acknowledge safety precautions, shopping safety has been added to the list.

Tabitha Shaw, a Jackson neighbor, believes that the increase of crime in the city is outrageous and that it’s time for more security to be implemented.

“More security has to take place because now it has affected just normal daily activities, such as shopping. I mean, now you would think we need metal detectors to go in stores now, but I wouldn’t knock it,” she said.

Shaw believes that implementing more security will decrease possibilities of crime happening in stores where there’s little to no security present outside.