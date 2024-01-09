GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenville police arrested a woman after the remains of a four-year-old child were found in a closet.

Investigators said they received a call about a welfare concern around 4:30 p.m. on January 7, 2024.

When officers arrived at the location in the 2000 block of Johnnie Lane, they made contact with the parent who told officers they had not seen the child for weeks. They said the child had been staying with a relative.

Police said their investigation led them to a closet where the remains of what appeared to be the child were located.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Catrica Hardy, of Greenville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm.

Catrica Hardy (Courtesy: Greenville Police Dept.)

The remains were sent to the Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Hardy is being held in the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where she awaits her initial appearance.