Mississippi shipbuilder plans to hire 3,000 new workers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A shipyard that’s the largest private employer in Mississippi says it is planning to hire about 3,000 new fulltime employees.

Ingalls Shipbuilding held a hiring event Wednesday in Pascagoula. Its parent company, Huntington Ingalls Industries, says in a news release that it it has been recruiting potential workers in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

Ingalls is hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders. It is seeking people with mechanical, hot work or carpentry experience.

The company says free training is available to those without the required skills or work experience.