JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that would ban transgender treatment for anyone under the age of 18 passed the Mississippi Senate on Tuesday.

Senators passed House Bill 1125, also known as the REAP Act, with a 33-15 vote. The bill was passed the House 78-30 on January 19.

The proposal bans gender-affirming hormone therapy and puberty blockers for any trans person 17 and younger.

Advocates denounced the bill on Tuesday.

“Politicians who don’t have an ounce of medical training are interfering with our rights as parents and acting as if they know how to raise and support our children better than we do. Attacking LGBTQ+ Mississippians will not solve any problems or make life easier for working folks in this state. The only thing it will accomplish is to further demonize and alienate transgender kids who are already among our most vulnerable students. Mississippi deserves better,” said Rob Hill, the state director of the Human Rights Campaign Mississippi.

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). If the governor signs the bill, it would take effect immediately. In 2021, Reeves signed a law to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ or women’s sports.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi (ACLU of Mississippi) sent a letter Reeves urging him to veto HB 1125.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.