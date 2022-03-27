JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have released plans to redraw state House and Senate districts. The House has 122 districts. The Senate has 52. Republicans hold majorities, and redistricting is unlikely to change that.

The next elections are in 2023. In the Senate, areas now represented by Republican Melanie Sojourner of Natchez and Democrat Albert Butler of Port Gibson are combined into a single majority-Black district. A new Senate district is in Rankin and Smith counties.

House districts represented by Democrat Tommy Reynolds of Charleston and Republican Chris Bell of Nettleton are being absorbed by surrounding districts.

DeSoto County and Harrison County each gets a new House district.