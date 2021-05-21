Mississippi middle school teacher accused of sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi middle school teacher has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery.

News outlets report Collins Robinson was arrested Thursday. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Robinson was a seventh grade teacher at Bailey APAC Middle School in Jackson. He was put on administration leave earlier this month amid an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact.

He was fired following his arrest. Further details about the allegations have not been released.