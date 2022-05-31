JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting June 1, 2022, online registration for all types of medical marijuana licensing will be available to applicants. The registration will open at 8:00 a.m.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), applications will be accepted online for all services, facilities and individuals regulated by the department.

Individuals: patients and medical practitioners

patients and medical practitioners Facilities: cannabis cultivation, processing and testing

cannabis cultivation, processing and testing Services: cannabis transportation and waste disposal

The Mississippi Department of Revenue will be responsible for the licensing of medical cannabis dispensaries beginning in July.

Patients who plan to register for medical marijuana use can review the general guide on the MSDH website.

There is a 30-day approval time for licensure applications, and a five-day approval time for program patients.