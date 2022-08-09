NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven man captured the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said the 104 pound fish was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline by Christopher Halley.

The fish broke the previous State Trophy Record Blue Catfish by three pounds. The previous record fish was caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997.

According to MDWFP, this is the second Blue Catfish state record broken this year. In April, Eugene Cronley, of Brandon, landed a 131-pound Blue Catfish using a rod and reel. The fish was also captured in the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Courtesy: MDWFP

Courtesy: MDWFP

State fishing records are separated into three categories: Rod and Reel, Trophy, and Fly Fishing. To see a list of current state record fish, go to MDWFP’s website.