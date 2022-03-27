JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the nation, is on track for its largest-ever tax cut.

The Republican-controlled state House and Senate voted by wide margins Sunday to pass a bill that would reduce the state income tax over four years, beginning in 2023. The bill goes to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. He has indicated he will sign it.

Supporters say a significant tax cut could spur economic growth and attract new residents to Mississippi.

Opponents say reducing the income tax would mean less money for schools, health care, roads and other services, especially hurting poor and working-class residents.