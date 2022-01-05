Mississippi House poised to vote on congressional remapping

Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees chairman Rep. Jim Beckett, R-Bruce, stands before a poster of the “Magnolia 1” proposed congressional plan, and explains the process involved in determining the congressional boundaries following the meeting at the Capitol, during which the committees approved its final proposal for Congressional redistricting, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House is considering plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. A committee approved it Wednesday, and the full House is expected to vote Thursday.

Richard Brown, president of the Mississippi Beer Distributors Association, studies the current, left, and proposed congressional boundaries plans following a meeting of the Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Attorney Waverly Harkins takes a cell phone photograph of the expanded view of newly proposed congressional boundaries between Hinds and Madison counties following a meeting of the Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees chairman Rep. Jim Beckett, R-Bruce, stands before a poster of the “Magnolia 1” proposed congressional plan, and explains the process involved in determining the congressional boundaries following the meeting at the Capitol, during which the committees approved its final proposal for Congressional redistricting, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The plan was unveiled last month. It expands the territory of the state’s only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population during the previous decade. The incumbent in the 2nd District is Democrat Bennie Thompson. He wanted additional territory in the densely populated Jackson area. Instead, the plan would give four additional rural counties in the southwestern corner of the state.