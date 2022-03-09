JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican leaders of the Mississippi House have killed a bill to let mothers to keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from two months now allowed. Supporters say extending coverage could help reduce Mississippi’s maternal mortality rate, which is much higher than the national rate.

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2018, file photo, Cassandra Welchlin, the lead organizer of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, stands outside the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, in Jackson, Miss. Welchlin sharply criticized House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton and House Medicaid Committee Chairman Joey Hood on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, for not bringing up for a vote a bill that would have let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from two months now allowed. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

House Medicaid Committee Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, addresses lawmakers in the body’s chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, on March 3, 2022. Hood and Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton chose not to bring a bill Wednesday, March 9, 2022, that would have let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from two months now allowed. Wednesday was the deadline for House and Senate committees to consider general bills that had already passed the other chamber.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, addresses lawmakers in the body’s chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on March 3, 2022. Gunn and House Medicaid Committee Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, chose not to bring up a bill that would have let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from two months now allowed, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Wednesday was the deadline for House and Senate committees to consider general bills that had already passed the other chamber. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

State Rep. Bryant Clark, D-Pickens, speaks to lawmakers in the House Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, on Wednesday, March 3 2022. Bryant backed legislation that Republican leaders of the House killed Wednesday, March 9, 2022, that would have let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from two months now allowed. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The bill died when the House didn’t bring it up for a vote before a Wednesday deadline. House Speaker Philip Gunn says he doesn’t want to extend Medicaid coverage. The executive director of Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, Cassandra Welchlin, says women could die because of failure to expand the coverage.