Mississippi has turned away hundreds of thousands of shots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Due to lagging demand for shots, Mississippi has transferred well over three-quarters of a million doses from its federal coronavirus vaccine allocation to other states.
The Mississippi Department of Health says that in recent months, the state has transferred 871,950 vaccine doses to Rhode Island, Maine and a nationwide vaccine pool.
Maine is among the states in the U.S. with the highest vaccination rates.
Sharlot said 32,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine set aside for Mississippi by the federal government were sent to Rhode Island on April 20, and 32,400 doses to Maine.
The state has transferred at least 807, 150 doses to a federal vaccine pool.