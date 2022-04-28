JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has vetoed spending for several projects, including $13 million to revive a golf course and create an adventure trail at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park in Jackson.

He rejected the proposals two weeks after other Republican officials attended an event to celebrate planned improvements at LeFleur’s Bluff.

His other vetoes included $2 million for renovations at a Jackson planetarium, $1 million for a Jackson Convention Complex parking lot, $1 million for Pascagoula city office renovations, $1 million for a Scenic Rivers Development Alliance golf course in Pike County and $500,000 for green space by a federal courthouse in Greenville.