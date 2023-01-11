JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, January 11, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed the 14th COVID-19 death in Mississippi in a child under the age of 18.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths per year:

2020 One death in the 1-5 year age range One death in the 6-10 year age range

2021 One death in an infant under 1 year of age One death in the 1-5 year age range Five deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2022 One death in the 1-5 year age range Three deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2023 One death in an infant under 1 year of age



State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers encouraged Mississippians to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and up to date on boosters.

“Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those around you who may not be eligible for vaccination or who may be at higher risk for complications due to age or underlying health problems,” said Byers. “It is important to stay up to date and receive the most recent bivalent booster when eligible in order to provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone six months of age and older. COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout Mississippi.

Appointments can be made through covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.