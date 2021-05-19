Mississippi city gets $492,000 to map contaminated sites

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is getting $492,000 from the federal government to map and assess abandoned and contaminated sites and to engage local residents.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says target areas are downtown Natchez and the Adams County Industrial Park.

A news release said work under the Brownfields Assessment Grant will include developing a site inventory based on a geographic information system.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says the grant will jumpstart efforts to make polluted parts of Natchez suitable for economic development and new jobs.