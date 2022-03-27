JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s Facebook page, it issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three children from the Jackson, Miss., Hinds County area on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The post stated that 8-year-old Tony Parker Blount is the first missing child. According to the information, Tony is described as a Black male, three feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. The post indicated that Tony was last seen wearing a gray basketball jersey and blue jeans.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported that 11-year-old Michael Allen Blount Jr. is also missing. According to the post, Michael is described as a Black male, four feet and one inch tall, weighing 65 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Officials reported that Michael was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

The post stated that the third missing child is 9-year-old Mark Chaztine Blount. Mark is described as a Black male, three feet and nine inches tall, weighing 20 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, 32-year-old Asheli Rekekee Donelson accompanied the children.

The post stated that Donelson is described as a Black female, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black medium-length hair. According to the post, the vehicle being used is a 2014 Silver Ford Focus bearing a Texas license plate 07234P3.

Officials asked that if anyone has information regarding the locations of the three Blount children, Donelson or the vehicle described, to contact the Jackson, Mississippi Police Department at (601)-960-1234.