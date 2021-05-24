Mississippi alligator hunting season to open in August

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Alligator hunting in Mississippi opens in late August.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks recently announced the 2021 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season will open at 12 p.m. on Aug. 27 and run through 12 p.m. on Sept. 6.

WJTV-TV reports that the application process for the 960 available permits will begin at 10 a.m. June 1 through 10 a.m. June 8.

Applications are accepted through the department’s website or at any location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

