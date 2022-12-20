JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ‘Tis the season for holiday travel!

With more vehicles on the highways, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants to help keep your holidays merry and bright by limiting travel delays caused by highway construction and offering a few holiday travel tips.

MDOT officials said they will suspend all interstate and four-lane highway construction during peak Christmas and New Year’s travel times. All road construction requiring lane closures will stop December 24 and resume on January 2.

The closures will provide maximum travel capacity and minimal construction delays for holiday travelers.

MDOT is also offering these tips for safe driving this holiday season: