BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a Louisiana man after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a hotel.

Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard on Saturday, December 10 just before noon.

The child was taken to an area hospital, and police learned the child had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police identified Christian A. Cookmeyer, 26, as the person who was caring for the child when the injuries occurred. Officers said a felony amount of an illegal, controlled substance was recovered at the scene.

Cookmeyer was charged with felony child abuse, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony child endangerment. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, and his bond was set at $625,000.