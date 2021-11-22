Man accused of killing wife at Vicksburg casino denied bond

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing his wife at a Vicksburg casino was denied bond on Monday.

Cedrick Hubbard, Jr., 26, appeared before Judge Marcie Sutherland in Warren County Court on Monday, November 22 for his initial appearance. He has been charged with murder.

Police said Hubbard was arrested on Saturday, November 20 in Clinton in connection to the death of his wife, Oceanna Lee-Hubbard, 28.

According to investigators, Lee-Hubbard was found shot in the parking garage at Riverwalk Casino around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Hubbard’s case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.