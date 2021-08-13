Louisiana man pleads guilty in Mississippi health care scheme

Mississippi News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in Mississippi in connection with a multi-million dollar healthcare scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Gulfport says in a news release that 57-year-old Thomas Wilburn Shoemaker of Monroe admitted participating in a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs.

The scheme involving fraudulent prescriptions involved Shoemaker’s role as a marketer for a pharmacy specializing in compounded medications.  

Shoemaker is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30. He faces up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories