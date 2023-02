WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a man in Wilkinson County.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 26 on Mississippi 24.

According to MHP, a 2023 Kia Soul was traveling west on the highway when it left the road, collided with several trees and caught fire.

Troopers said the driver, 48-year-old Jeremy Coates, of Monroe, Louisiana, died at the scene.