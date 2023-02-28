BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man was arrested in Mississippi on Monday, February 27 after a chase through multiple cities.

Brandon police said 33-year-old Charles Lee Murphy, of Gilbert, Louisiana, did not stop for Flowood police during a traffic stop on Monday. A chase led officers down East Metro to Highway 80 into Pearl.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said Murphy continued on the highway and headed east toward Brandon.

Brandon police said they used spike strips at Crossgates Boulevard and Highway 80 in order to stop Murphy. However, they said he continued eastbound on the highway, causing three other vehicles to wreck at Crossgates Boulevard and Highway 80.

According to Flynn, Murphy flipped his truck, and the vehicle caught on fire in front of TrustCare in Brandon.

Police said Murphy had a suspended Louisiana license and no insurance. He has been charged with aggravated assault, felony fleeing, use of a deadly weapon and two counts of hit-and-run. Flynn said Murphy could also face drug charges.

Murphy was transported to the Rankin County Jail.