Lawmakers discuss future of medical marijuana in Mississippi

Mississippi News

by: , LEAH WILLINGHAM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are discussing whether they should set a state medical marijuana program after a court blocked a recent voter-approved medical marijuana initiative.

The Senate Public Health Committee met Thursday. Members talked about whether the state should allow people to smoke marijuana and how much people should be able to receive each month.

Medical marijuana advocates were outraged last month when the state Supreme Court ruled that Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and therefore the initiative is void.

The executive director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association says legislators could make improvements to what voters approved. But he says the program shouldn’t change too much.

