Judge: Monitor to oversee Mississippi mental health system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered that an independent monitor be put into place to oversee Mississippi’s embattled mental health care system.

The monitor will be tasked with verifying data submitted by the state analyzing the success of its mental health services.

A key measure will be whether the state is preventing unnecessary hospitalizations by allowing people to be treated in their communities. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves has ruled on a remedial plan for the Mississippi State Department of Mental Health.

The state will be required to sample 100 to 200 patients a year “to assure that services are working as intended to address the needs of people with serious mental illness.”