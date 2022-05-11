JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Mississippi’s second-largest school district had “vague, overbroad and unconstitutional” restrictions on educators’ freedom of speech.

Judge Jess Dickinson on Tuesday ordered Jackson Public Schools to permanently stop enforcing policies that banned staff from contacting parents, the public, the media, law enforcement or anyone else about issues in the schools. Jackson Federation of Teachers filed a complaint.

The district revised its policies in April. But, the judge issued a permanent ban to prevent the district from putting such policies back in place. Dickinson is a retired Mississippi Supreme Court justice appointed to help with Hinds County court cases.