Jackson firefighter praised for battling blaze at own home

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A firefighter in Mississippi’s capital city was in shock when his own home went up in flames.

Jackson Fire Department Lt. Solomon Forbes didn’t hesitate long. WLBT reports Forbes was inside with two of his children last week when someone said the apartment next door was burning.

He sprung into action and evacuated his family and neighbors. Forbes then suited up with his fellow Jackson firefighters put out the blaze.

His apartment was destroyed, but he is being praised by colleagues.

They are raising money to support his family. Firefighters’ union president RaSean Thomas calls him “a real hero.”

