Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance identifying and apprehending the suspects in the pictures below.

On December 18, 2022 at around 7:00 PM, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the parking lot of Kroger on I-55 N. A Black male and Black female were shot in a four door vehicle. The male is currently in critical condition and the female is reported to be stable.

Photo courtesy of Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

There was no indication as to why the victims were targeted by the suspects. A black and white jacket is seen on the suspected shooter as he approaches the vehicle and fires multiple shots through the front glass and windshield. He fled the scene on foot and later entered a dark colored vehicle.

Inside the vehicle was the Black female and tall Black male with the bushy hair seen in the photographs. The female suspect is believed to have been taking pictures of the victims while they were shopping prior to the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity or location of these individuals, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).