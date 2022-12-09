VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a Hinds County man after a home invasion on Wednesday, December 7.

Police said the incident happened in the 800 block of Patton Street. According to investigators, 28-year-old Craig Coins, of Edwards, forced his way into a home and fired a weapon in the process.

Coins was charged with burglary of a residence and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He appeared in court on Thursday, December 8 and received a $45,000 bond.

His case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.