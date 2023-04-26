UPDATE:

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said the suspect, 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, was believed to be barricaded inside a home on Conway Road Wednesday morning.

The sheriff said the home was currently engulfed in flames, and crews were working to put out the fire. He said the person inside the home is believed to be dead.

Before the fire, Atkinson said the suspect shot a deputy in the leg just after 7:00 a.m. The deputy was taken to Leake Baptist Hospital where he was stabilized.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the scene to assist the Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the Hinds County escapees, who’s the suspect wanted in connection to a Jackson homicide, was possibly spotted in Leake County.

According to the Leake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other law enforcement agencies responded to the area of Roberts, Waggoner and Conway Roads Tuesday night. There were reports of 22-year-old Dylan Arrington in the area.

“Leake County Citizens, we ask that you be extremely cautious during this time. If you have suspicions of a trespasser on your property, please notify the Sheriffs Office, appose to taking matters into your own hands. If you hear noises, see something/someone, please notify us!” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

They said Arrington could be wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Arrington should contact law enforcement. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to Jackson police.

Arrington has been accused of killing Pastor Anthony Watts, 61, of Simpson County. Watts was a pastor at a D’Lo church.