GULFPORT, Ms. (WGNO) — With International Beaver Day around the corner on Friday (April 7th) the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport is inviting residents to meet the Beaver Brothers.

Three baby beavers named after legendary Mississippi musicians, Elvis, B.B., and King, have a new place to call home in the aquarium’s new beaver habitat.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Beaver Brothers to the Mississippi Aquarium. They bring a whole lot of cuteness to our facility and our guests are really enjoying their active and playful nature,” said Kurt Allen, President and CEO of the Mississippi Aquarium.

The beaver babies’ habitat serves as information to help educate visitors on the ecological importance of beavers and how their presence helps build and sustain wetlands by providing a habitat for native plants and animals, reducing erosion, and improving water quality.

Those wishing to attend can visit can purchase tickets at the Mississippi Aquarium website.