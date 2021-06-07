Gov supports ‘will of voters’ on issue of medical marijuana

FILE – Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on the south steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Some Mississippi lawmakers say they want Gov. Reeves to call them back to the Capitol for a special session to revive the state’s initiative process. Others want a chance to quickly revive discussion of a medical marijuana program. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he wants legislators to put a medical marijuana program into state law after the state Supreme Court recently overturned one that voters approved.

The Republican governor tells WLOX-TV that he supports the will of the voters, and he thinks Mississippi will get a program.

Reeves says he wants one set quickly. He is not saying whether he will call legislators into special session.

A majority of justices ruled May 14 that a medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the November ballot because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable.

Reeves also says he wants to revive the initiative process.

