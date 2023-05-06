VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after four people were injured during a shooting at a night club.

According to investigators, the shooting happened overnight at Jacques’ Bar. Two people were detained for questioning.

Police said two people were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson by a private vehicle. One person was transported to Merit Health River Region and later taken to UMMC. The fourth victim was treated and released at the scene.

According to investigators, the extent of the injuries of all of the victims is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.