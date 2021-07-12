Five arrested after fight at Buffalo Wild Wings in Mississippi

Mississippi News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police arrested five people in connection to a fight that happened at Buffalo Wild Wings on Saturday, July 10.

Officers were able to arrest two men at the scene. Investigators said Robert Guillory was charged with public drunk and disobeying a police officer, and James Nichols was charged with public drunk, disobeying a police officer and disturbance in a public place.

  • Robert Guillory
  • James Nichols
  • Lacy Nichols
  • Ricki Blailock
  • Jeffrey Miller

After further investigation, three people were arrested on Monday, July 12. Lacy Nichols, Ricki Blailock and Jeffrey Miller have all been charged with disturbance in a public place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories