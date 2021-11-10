Entergy Mississippi to increase renewable energy sources

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of the largest electricity providers in Mississippi says it intends to expand its use of renewable energy sources such as solar power. Entergy Mississippi says Wednesday it will shut down some aging natural gas power generating plants as it moves toward more renewables in the next five years.

The company calls the program EDGE — Economic Development with Green Energy. Entergy Mississippi President and CEO Haley Fisackerly says the changes could help the state attract more industries. He also says the company could avoid fluctuations in natural gas prices. A solar facility is set to open next year in Sunflower County.