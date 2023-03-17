UPDATE:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said search and recovery efforts are underway for the body of Ebony Owens.

According to Jones, deputies are searching the Big Black River on Old Highway 80 between the Hinds and Warren County lines.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said search and recovery efforts and underway for the body of Ebony Owens. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff said agents with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) and Warren County deputies are assisting Hinds County officials with the search.

Jones said the missing person investigation for Owens has been upgraded to a murder investigation. He said Owens died from at least one gunshot wound.

Michael Owens (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Her husband, 36-year-old Michael Owens, is in custody and facing multiple charges, according to Jones.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Michael Owens was located and is being questioned.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A burned vehicle belonging to a missing Hinds County woman was located in Edwards, according to authorities. They believe the woman may have been seriously harmed.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the vehicle that belongs to 36-year-old Ebony Owens, of Edwards, was found in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. He said the license plate of the vehicle was also recovered in the nearby area.

Owens was initially reported missing by her family on the afternoon on March 15.

According to Jones, Owens was last known to be in the Clinton and Interstate 20 area on Tuesday, March 14.

Hinds County deputies, along with Ridgeland police, responded to Ridgeland Ranch apartments on County Line Road Wednesday night in connection to the case. The sheriff said a vehicle was towed from the scene.

Jones said deputies are searching for Owens’ husband, Michael Owens, in order to question him. The sheriff said he is not a suspect at this time.

One neighbor in Edwards said she can’t believe something like this has happened in the community.

“That’s so sad, with it being a small community. I didn’t know much about her, but my sister told me that she was a nice girl, took care of her kids,” said Shondra Williams, who lives in Edwards.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.