Deaf basketball player makes Miss. history with scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Jackson student has become the first deaf player to sign a Division 1 basketball scholarship in Mississippi.

Alexis Roberts is a 6-foot forward with more than 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds at Mississippi School for the Deaf.

She has signed to play for the Jackson State Tigers. Roberts was born with a percentage of hearing in both ears, but her hearing faded as she grew older.

Communicating has been a challenge for Roberts. But she was introduced to basketball when she was 12, and it changed everything.

She plans to major in physical education at Jackson State.