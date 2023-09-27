BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police shared more information after dead pigs were sprawled out on the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday night after a crash.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted troopers after a crash that shut down I-10 westbound at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

WBRSO spokesperson Sgt. Landon Groger said that there were dead pigs scattered behind the crash scene. The truck hauling the pigs was reportedly not involved in the crash and continued westbound. LSP confirmed that the dead pigs were not related to the crash.

Cleanup took a few hours, officials said.

“At this time, we were unable to make contact with the driver hauling the pig carcasses,” LSP said.

According to WBRSO, three vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was injured. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.