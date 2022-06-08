NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Natchez, Miss., shared a list of several 2022 Juneteenth celebration events on its Facebook page.

The city scheduled events from June 14, through June 19, according to the event flyer.

Don’t miss out on any of the amazing events! The City of Natchez, Miss. Facebook page

Unity Day Celebration at Natchez Bandstand on the Bluff is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Alice Faye Duncan – Connecting History Through Knowledge is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and History of Juneteenth | Tour of NAPAC | Food & More! at NAPAC, 301 Main St, Natchez, Miss. from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

BBQ, Blues & Brews at 408 North Drive MLK, Natchez, Miss., is scheduled for Friday, June 17, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Community White Linen Dining Table on Commerce Street in Downtown Natchez is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Lazy Magnolia Brunch at NAPAC, 301 Main St, Natchez, Miss., featuring Chef Bernard Tally, is scheduled for Sunday, June 19, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

According to The City of Natchez, you can find more information about some of the events here. There are additional details at this link. You can also call (601)-445-7555 for more information.