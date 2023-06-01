BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a Brandon neighborhood Thursday morning after a police officer was shot.

The incident happened at a home just off of Crossgates Drive in the Crossgates neighborhood during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 1. Brandon police said the standoff began as a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived at the scene, authorities said the suspect fired shots at officers. One of the officers received significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The officer is in stable condition, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials.

According to officials, the suspect was barricaded inside a home with with unknown injuries. After talking for more than an hour with the suspect, a SWAT team got into the house and rescued the hostage.

DPS officials said while attempting to enter the home where the suspect was barricaded, an officer from the Madison Police Department died. The suspect also received fatal injuries.

The standoff ended around 10:00 a.m. It was not immediately clear whether police shot and killed the suspect, or the person killed himself.

This morning, brave Mississippi police officers responded to a hostage situation and took fire. As I received updates throughout the morning, Elee and I prayed for the safety of the officers. Sadly, we can now share that one has passed. More details to come. All I’ll say right now is: pray for our law enforcement officers. Recognize their courage, sacrifice, and service. And please pray for these officers’ family and friends specifically today. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the incident. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.