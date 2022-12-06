JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond.

Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender.

A preliminary hearing for Smith was set for December 15, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

Smith has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. Brown’s body was found inside a vehicle in a campus parking lot near Dixon and Campbell College Suites on Friday, December 2.

Randall Smith (Courtesy: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) responded to the scene. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.